West Indies in trouble on final day against Pakistan

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite. -

WEST Indies are in desperate need of a partnership to avoid defeat in the second and final Test match against Pakistan at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

West Indies are tottering on 113/5 in their second innings at the lunch break, needing 329 for victory. West Indies started the day on 49/1.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite is 39 not out off 144 balls alongside the struggling Kyle Mayers.

The latter, coming on the heels of three straight dismissals without scoring, is unbeaten on three.

Pacer Hasan Ali is the chief destroyer with 2/24 in ten overs.

West Indies won the first Test by one wicket.