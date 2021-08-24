USA edge Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 in Jr Pan Am hockey

In this file photo, coach Darren Cowie (centre) speaks to members of the national men's junior hockey squad during a training session at the Police Barracks, St James on August 12. - Joel Bailey

UNITED STATES came from behind to edge Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 on Tuesday in a men’s Pool A fixture, in their opening match of the Junior Pan American Hockey Championship in Santiago, Chile.

Captain Teague Marcano put TT ahead in the 12th minute, from a penalty corner, before the US responded with two goals, in the second period, both from penalty corners, by Jatin Sharma (21st) and Mehtab Grewal (30th).

Seconds after Grewal put the US 2-1 up, Joel Daniel got TT’s second, as the scoreboard read 2-2 at the halftime interval.

The game seemed destined for a draw before the US, with five minutes to go (55th), got the winner through Brett Eisner.

The TT men’s team will face Argentina on Wednesday in their final Pool A fixture, from 3 pm (TT time).

Simone Avelli scored a hat-trick as hosts Chile hammered TT 11-0 on Tuesday, in a women’s Pool B encounter.

Avelli found the back of the net in the 12th, 42nd and 51st minutes for Chile, who led 4-0 after the first period, 5-0 at the halftime interval and 10-0 after the third period.

Fernanda Arrieta (fourth and 33rd) and Fernanda Ramirez (ninth and 45th) scored two apiece for the hosts. Also getting their names on the scoresheet were Constanza Jugo (10th), Antonia Irazoqui (23rd), Dominga Luders (37th) and Carolina Mujica (39th).

This was the second lopsided defeat suffered by the TT women team, after their 15-0 spanking from the United States on Monday.

TT will return to action on Thursday, as they are set to face Argentina in the fifth-place playoff.