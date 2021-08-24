Trio achieve Junior Pan American Games 'B' times at Trinidad and Tobago trials

The Amateur Swimming Association of TT (ASATT) time trials were held at the National Aquatics Centre, in Couva, last week. - Jeff Mayers

THREE national swimmers achieved Junior Pan American Games B qualifying times at the Amateur Swimming Association of TT (ASATT) time trials which were held at the National Aquatics Centre, in Couva, last week.

They are Malik Nelson of Atlantis Aquatics and Nikoli Blackman and Gabriel Bynoe, both of Marlins Swim Club.

On day-one (September 18) of the trials, Blackman and Nelson dipped below the boys’ 50m freestyle Pan American B qualifying of 24.38 seconds by clocking 23.98s and 24.45s respectively. Bynoe just missed out as he touched the wall in 24.60s.

On day-two, Blackman and Bynoe completed the boys’ 50m freestyle in 23.91s and 24.35s respectively. They both eclipsed the Pan Am B standard of 24.38s. Malik however, fell a split second short, as he clocked 24.39s.

And on the final day on Friday, Nelson bettered his previous 50m free performances by clocking 24.23s while Bynoe achieved 24.30s. Swimming uncontested, Blackman also touched the wall in 52.57s in the boys’ 100m freestyle. The B qualifying time for this event is 53.54s.

However, all competing athletes at the trials had previously achieved either A or B standards in 2019. Altogether, 20 swimmers secured qualification times but only the top two in each category, inclusive of foreign-based nationals, will be selected to the TT team.

The final team list has not yet been selected by ASATT. The Junior Pan American Games will be held in Cali, Columbia from November 25 to December 5.