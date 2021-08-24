Trinidad and Tobago nears 500,000 first covid19 vaccine doses

Adrian Leon, 12, receives the Pfizer covid19 vaccine, with his mother Jorcna Osorio, centre, at his side at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain on Saturday. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Almost 500,000 people have received their first dose of a WHO-approved vaccine. The Health Ministry’s update on Tuesday said 490,958 people had received a first dose.

On Tuesday, 4,559 people received their first dose, of which 2,852 were adults, and 1,707 were people between 12-18. In addition, 3,290 adults received their second dose.

The ministry said seven people have died from the covid19 virus over the last 24 hours. This brings the death toll to 1,244. An additional 199 cases have been detected in samples taken between August 20-23.

The people who died were two elderly men, two elderly women, one middle-aged man and one middle-aged woman, all with comorbidities, as well as one elderly woman and one young adult man without comorbidities.

There are 5,097 active cases. Since March 2020, there have been 43,344 cases of covid19, of which 37,003 have recovered.

There are 311 people in hospital, ten more than Wednesday. Of these, 72 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 13 in the intensive care unit and 18 in the high dependency unit.

There are 20 at the Caura Hospital, 46 at the Augustus Long Hospital, none at the St Ann’s Hospital, 48 at the Arima General Hospital, 41 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 42 at the St James Medical Complex, 38 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and four at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 88 people in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 47 at UWI Debe, four at UTT Valsayn, 24 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, none at the Port of Spain field hospital, six at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, seven at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 145 people in State quarantine facilities, and 4,499 in home self-isolation. There were 128 and 4,679 on Monday respectively. There are 243 recovered community cases and 43 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

As of Tuesday at 4 pm, 490,958 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 117,019 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 356,680 received the Sinopharm vaccine, 17,259 received the Pfizer vaccine, and 20 received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The number of people who had received their second dose was 372,614.

The total persons tested to date were 303,118, of which 131,489 were tested at private facilities.