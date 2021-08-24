Trinidad and Tobago begin Hoerman Cup golf tournament quest

Trinidad and Tobago golfer Chris Richards Jr - Angelo Marcelle

A six-member Trinidad and Tobago men’s golf team begins their quest for the Hoerman Cup in Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

TT will be represented by Shane Costelloe, Sol Joanni, Zico Correia, Jean Marc Chevrotiere, Chris Richards Jnr and Jessel Mohammed.

Liam Bryden and Ethan Hill join the team as reserves. The national squad is being coached by Tobagonian Chris Mc Millan and managed by Michael Charles.

Junior players Correia, Chevrotiere and Richards Jnr recently participated in the Caribbean Golf Association Junior Amateur Golf Championships in the Dominican Republic.

A recent statement issued by the TT Golf Association said, “Their recent experience and success will augur well in the success of this team. The TTGA and by extension, the rest of TT wish this team the best of luck and all success.”