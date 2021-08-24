Tobago's covid19 death toll reaches 61

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago had recorded yet another covid19-related death, bringing the total number of fatalities from the virus to 61.

The latest is an 81 year-old woman with comorbidities.

In its latest statement, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are now 508 active covid19 cases on the island.

It said 38 patients are in state isolation, 466 in home isolation and four in ICU.

The division said to date, 12, 308 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 2,028 tested positive. There are 1,459 recovered patients.

A total of 17,530 have received the first dose of either the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccine and 12,253 have had their second dose