Tobago spa manager elated to reopen: 'We're essential too'

JenCare Day Spa esthetician Kara Mc Lean gives a client a pedicure on Monday at its Cinro Court, Old Milford Road, Lowlands, Tobago branch. Photo by David Reid.

Members of the public are now free to enjoy the services of their favourite hairdressers, barbers, nail technicians, make-up artists, masseuse and spas once more. The sector was fully reopened on Monday after it was shut down for three months owing to covid19.

In Scarborough, business was slow for some, but service providers were all excited to be back in business.

Operations manager at JenCare Day Spa, Alex Alexander, said the reopening had him feeling optimistic for the future.

The spa reopened promptly at 8am.

“I feel ecstatic, I feel liberated, I feel optimistic – mainly because...the spa industry was considered a luxury pre-covid19, but since covid19 we have realised that the spa business is becoming an actual necessity, it is becoming one of those industries that is like, 'We need you' – a frontline, almost.”

He said in its 30 years of operation, JenCare has been able to acquire a high-end clientele.

“We have government workers and some of the high-end politicians – these people go to work in a high-stressed environment, and they are anxious to get relief from stress and they’re seeing the spa industry as a necessary industry. So just like our clients, we are ecstatic to be reopened.”

He said JenCare has been struggling to stay afloat since the initial covid19 lockdown.

“So many spas, unfortunately, have been closed down, we are one of the few that has remained opened, so we are truly grateful.

"This is our third lockdown that we would have gone through as a spa – here we are still standing.”

He said a number of stringent safety measures will be implemented across the various branches.

"We aren’t going to allow our reputation for 30 years to go down the drain for slackness. We also have the mist guns so before you even get there, we spray from the door handles, railings, the furniture, the desks – everything is put in place so that you’re completely safe in a bacteria-free environment as best as we can.”

Additionally, he said a company has been contracted to fully sanitise every two weeks.

Questioned further on the emergence of the different strain of the virus, he said his business would remain vigilant.

“We are conscientious and we’re very cautious that if we do not contain the virus, that the P1 and the delta can very much come in and we can give to someone or catch from someone the variant.”

Virgil Wharton, the owner of Signature Cutz, said being back at his Wilson Road, Scarborough shop brought him joy.

“I feel relieved, because this is a business if you don’t work you don’t get paid, so as with everything else. I am happy to be back out to work.”

He said the shop was full for the entire day as a lot of people had made appointments prior.

“Today was quite busy actually – we were booked up practically whole day. We had appointments and we had a lot of walk-ins too.”

Another barber, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said his business reopened promptly at 9am.

“I missed my clients," he said.

"My clientele has always been good since I started off professionally in 2008.”

He said as a result of the pandemic, there would be some changes in the way barbers work to ensure the safety of their clients. He said online consultations will be among the list of new services offered, and everything will be strictly by appointment.

“Some barbers were doing it before, but I guess more barbers would implement it. Clients can send photo or video of what their hair looks like so we can determine how much time would be needed for the task. We would be able to see and have dialogue with clients before they come in.

"It will give guidelines on the booking time.”

He said he will be wearing a face shield and mask, and all clients must get their temperature checked on entry. Sinks and informative signs about the virus, he said, will be installed around the shop.

He had some advice for his clients.

“Don’t book my service if you are unwell – stay home if you are sick.”

Although cleared to reopen, some establishments were not ready to open their doors.

Hairdresser Sharma Joefield of Sharma Beauty Salon was still renovating her businessplace on Darrel Spring Road but was happy to get the green light..

“I am relieved and happy about my operation resuming. It’s been long enough but I am not ready for today’s reopening.”

On Monday she was still rearranging furniture, getting rid of old items, painting and cleaning.

“It has been a financial strain on the practitioners, and it continues to be, but we’re glad that the sector has reopened, and we can now resume business.”

She vowed to adhere to proper health and safety guidelines.

She said her landlord was extremely lenient during the period of closure.

“I got an ease with the rent and trust me, that did well for me.”