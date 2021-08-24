Stuck in Tobago since March 2020

THE EDITOR: I came to Tobago on holiday in early March 2020. Some ten days later the Government closed the borders and since then I have lived through various lockdowns and a state of emergency and now there’s a proposal to extend the SoE for another three months.

I feel as if I am in an open prison which, as you may understand, is hugely depressing. On top of this TT is in the red zone as far as travel to the UK is concerned, which means when I finally leave this island I will have to endure a rigid quarantine in a London hotel for ten days at a cost over 2k sterling. The fact that I have had two AstraZeneca jabs will make no difference.

I have also tried to get the British High Commission to organise a mercy flight for UK residents but have so far gotten nowhere.

ANTHONY WHITE

via e-mail