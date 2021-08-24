St Kitts/Nevis sport minister: CPL player, minor covid19-positive

A general view of Warner Park cricket ground, Basseterre, St Kitts. - Photo via CPL T20

A PLAYER has tested positive for covid19 just two days before the start of the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament.

This year the entire tournament will be played in St Kitts and Nevis from Thursday to September 15.

A CPL media release on Tuesday, said, 255 travellers had arrived and "entered the tournament bubble and following a rigorous testing process there have been two cases of covid19 detected. A comprehensive contact tracing process has taken place along with additional testing and no further cases have been identified.”

Minister of Sport in St Kitts and Nevis Jonel Powell told Newsday, “(The) two cases that came up one is a player, the other one is a minor who is related to one of the players. Both were picked up based on inbound PCR testing and have at all times been in isolation which is part of that robust set of protocols that I would have mentioned.”

Powell is optimistic that the tournament can be held with little incidents. “The risk of them spreading that to other persons within the bubble is minimal at best and so it is through these protocols we have that sort of confidence that the games will come off smoothly.”

It has not been confirmed what team the positive cricketer plays for. Six teams will feature in the tournament including defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs.

Speaking more about the protocols, Powell said, “The CPL along with our local health officials have put together a really robust set of protocols to ensure that these games go smoothly.”

This is the second consecutive year the entire CPL will be played in one country. In 2020, Trinidad hosted the tournament under similar protocols as all the players and officials stayed in a bubble at Hilton Hotel in Port of Spain.

No positive tests were confirmed during last year’s edition, but the covid19 numbers in the Caribbean were lower during last year’s tournament compared to this year.

St Kitts and Nevis has controlled the spread of covid19 as to date 823 cases have been recorded in the country along with three deaths.

Fully vaccinated fans can attend 25 of the 33 matches during the 2021 CPL at 50 per cent capacity.

Fans were not allowed in last year’s edition.

Powell said, “All attendees must be fully vaccinated and in addition to that non pharmaceutical protocols such as mask wearing, hand sanitization, physical distancing are going to be promoted. We have a very robust system in terms of the entry process where persons go through two sets of hand sanitizing (stations). We are doing full contact tracing of every person who enters the venue…we are really putting as many things in place as possible to ensure that these games go on safely and successfully.”

The majority of the Hero CPL cohort already arrived in St Kitts and Nevis ahead of the tournament.

In the CPL release the tournament’s operations director Michael Hall, said: “The two positive cases were identified quickly following on-arrival testing and were flagged with Hero CPL while in-room quarantine was still taking place for those individuals. The tournament bubble remains intact and there has been no exposure to the wider public in the federation. We are looking forward to getting the cricket under way on August 26.”