South students encourage others to take Pfizer vaccine

Stefan Katwaroo, 15 received his first jab of the Pfizer covid19 vaccine at the Proman vaccine site at the Ato Boldon stadium. - Lincoln Holder

Students are encouraging other students to get vaccinated against covid19.

Suenn Dookhantie, 16, a student at the La Romaine Secondary School, was vaccinated at the MIC Institute of Technology at Pleasantville, where the Pfizer vaccine drive for children 12-18 is ongoing.

To fellow students, Dookhantie said: "Do not be afraid to take it. If you have concerns, check with your doctors first. Ask questions. Do not believe all you see and read on social media."

She told Newsday she has allergies and was concerned the vaccine might have caused health issues.

"I am allergic to nuts. But they (health officials) say it was ok for me to take it," Dookhantie said while standing with her parents.

Her father, Priam Dookhantie, said before he accompanied her to the mass vaccination site for children, he took his second dose of the Sinopharm at the La Romaine health centre.

He said the family had concerns for Suenn only because of her allergies. But after speaking with staff at the Pleasantville site, as well as getting information from private doctors, the family found it was safe for her to take the shot.

"We have to move ahead. We cannot be looking backward all the time. I believe it is a positive move for her to get vaccinated.

"Before I came here, I took my second dose, and I have no issues."

He said his decision to take her for the vaccine had nothing to do with the Prime Minister’s comments on the possibility of mandatory vaccines for children.

On Monday, Dr Rowley said if the population of the vaccinated students is below herd-immunity level by mid-September, the government will have to act.

Arianna Maharaj, 17, a Barrackpore East Secondary School student, also encourages children to get vaccinated, saying she hopes to see some normality soon in the country and the world.

Maharaj said, "I wrote the CSEC exams this year and it was hard not being in school for the physical classes. I am really looking forward to some form of normalcy, so I am encouraging people to get vaccinated."

Her mother, Lisa Maharaj, added, "It’s the best option right now for her safety. Tomorrow (Wednesday), I will be at the Princes Town district health facility for my second dose of Sinopharm.

"The service here at Pleasantville was excellent, and I must commend the staff."

A mother from South Oropouche brought her son, Jeremiah Pierre, 16, for the jab. She said she took her second dose and was fine.

After "monitoring the situation" on vaccines for children, she encouraged him to get vaccinated.

The mass site at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva saw a slow turnout. There were no long traffic lines compared to previous days, and staff members believe rain put a damper on the turnout.