Slow Port of Spain vaccination drive on Tuesday

Neldriz Urrieta (right) received her Sinophram covid19 vaccine at the Queen's Park Savannah while her 14-year-old son Ivan Urrieta received the Pfizer vaccine at same venue. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

The national vaccination drive moved slowly in Port of Spain on Tuesday morning, although the Prime Minister indicated on Monday the intention to only allow vaccinated children to attend in-person classes.

The National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) was closed, and the few people seeking to get vaccinated against covid19 moved to the Paddock at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Trestan Fournillier and his two sons Marlon, 18, and Enrique, 13, were surprised by how fast the process was.

Trestan received his first dose of AstraZeneca, and his sons got their first dose of Pfizer.

“It was really fast. We went to NAPA at first, but the guards told us it was closed and the vaccines were available in the Paddock,” Trestan said.

He and his children were already scheduled to get vaccinated together after talking about it with their mother.

“We discussed it at home and the mother agreed they had to get vaccinated,” he said.

Teresa Urrieta took her 16-year-old son Ivan to get his vaccination with her.

“It is better that we are protected to take care of ourselves and those around us,” she said.

Urrieta said they had planned to get vaccinated before the PM's announcement on Monday.

Dr Rowley said at the commissioning ceremony of the San Juan Government Primary School on Monday afternoon that if herd immunity among the student population is not achieved in the coming weeks, the government will make the vaccine mandatory.

“My son studies in the Living Water Community system for migrant children, and it is better to be forewarned if the TT government finally agrees to allow migrant children to physically go to school as well,” she said.

Staff at the Paddock said about 100 people had come to be vaccinated by noon on Tuesday. The venue is open from 8am-3pm every day.

Since last Wednesday, the country entered another phase of the programme focused on children 12-18 getting the Pfizer vaccine.

On Tuesday there were still few parents taking their children for their shots.