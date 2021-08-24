SEA results out in early September

Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has said the much-anticipated results of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exams will be released in the first week of September.

In a WhatsApp message, Gadsby-Dolly said the results will be released in the week of September 6-10.

Primary school students sat the exam on July 1, after it was postponed by nearly a month.

The initial date of June 10 was changed owing to the rising number of covid19 cases, which began in March of this year.

On Monday, Gadsby-Dolly said students should start school virtually on September 6.

She said the ministry will be closely monitoring the vaccination programme over the next few days to determine if and when physical classes can resume.

The ministry began its Pfizer vaccination rollout for students aged 12-18 on August 18.

As of Monday, 2, 064 students had been given the first dose of theaccine.