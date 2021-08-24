Parents share mixed views on mandatory vaccination

Signal Hill Secondary student Darion James, centre, receives his Pfizer vaccine as his mother Rachel James observes at the Tobago school on Friday. - Photo by David Reid

Parents are having mixed views on the Prime Minister's suggestion that government could make the covid19 vaccinations mandatory for students if uptake among eligible children did not improve to desired levels.

On Monday, Dr Rowley, during his feature address at the commissioning ceremony of the new San Juan Government Primary School, condemned parents for finding "excuses" for not getting their children vaccinated. He then vowed that the “government will have no difficulty intervening on the children’s behalf…” if by mid-September enough students were not vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

On Tuesday, some parents were in support while others felt they should get more time and information before the government moved to deal with the matter harshly.

One parent who did not want to be named because of fear of criticism from close relatives said she supported the Prime Minister.

“As a parent of three, I have no problem with them getting the Pfizer vaccine because it is FDA approved now and, let's be real, school is a breeding ground for diseases. Children have no boundaries. We as adults have no boundaries either. So imagine for children who haven’t seen their peers for a long time, they will interact."

Arima mother of two Jennifer Haynes said, while she was unsure about her decision to take her children to get the vaccine, she was left speechless after hearing the Prime Minister’s comments.

“I hate to be forced to do something I’m not sure about, If something happens to my children what they will tell me ‘sorry?’ No, they can play with people but when it comes to children the government has to cross all Ts and dot all Is.”

Another parent described Rowley as a bully after his comments.

“That is downright bullying. And he is up for a lot of pre-action protocol letters if he makes that move.”

Newsday also spoke to one grandmother who said the public had to understand that vaccination isn’t new.

“There will be many vaccines that will come after this. What will the public do? Protest and say the vaccine is from the devil or it’s not safe?

"What is safe?

"I just think there needs to have consultations before a move like this can be made.”

Hundreds of parents and guardians took to social media to give their views on the matter. While many were disgruntled by the comments others were in support of the move. Some parents also raised religious concerns.

A Tobago parent, Glendora Lashley, also shared her thoughts with Newsday on what was said on Monday.

Asked if she was angered by the comments, she said, “I am not angered by it. I understand that the PM and his administration are operating within the context of crisis management. I do feel it is unfortunate that in Trinidad and Tobago and the region, the conditions are that which allow for emotions to lead and as a result, many will not be able to hear, consider, or even understand the facts right now.

"I don't think there is really any other way to do this right now.

She asked, “How much time will be needed for genuine country-wide consultation? Can the country be afforded that time? What will be the cost of taking such an opportunity in the midst of a worldwide crisis like this?”

Vaccination for students started on August 18 after the US donated 305,370 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Trinidad and Tobago.

Public relations officer of the Concerned Parents/ Teachers Association Shamila Raheem said the association would be hosting a virtual forum for parents this week to air their views about the government’s plans for covid19 vaccination and the possibility of vaccinations becoming mandated by law for eligible students.

“Parents are against vaccination because they are not comfortable with Pfizer.

“He (Rowley) likes to use scare tactics. That’s his strategy to get parents to rush to vaccinate their children.”

She called on the government to properly educate the public so that they can make a confident and informed decision.

For the past year, Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes has been clamouring for an education system that would cater to all students in this pandemic. On Tuesday, Haynes told Newsday if vaccination is mandatory, parents must not feel threatened or forced into letting their children get the vaccine.

“It sounded like, 'Get in line, or else.' The approach to government communications has been a failure from the beginning because they're constantly creating either enemies or villains in this situation.”

She said there must be a space where the parents can express all concerns.

Though Haynes preferred not to give the UNC’s stance on mandatory vaccination, Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, during the UNC’s Virtual Report on Monday night, encouraged parents to let their children take the Pfizer vaccine.

TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) president Antonia De Freitas is on vacation. Newsday, however, attempted to reach TTUTA's first vice president Marlon Seales but calls to him went unanswered.