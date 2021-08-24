Pakistan trounce West Indies to square Test series 1-1

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite. -

PAKISTAN won the second and final Test match by 109 runs against West Indies to level the Betway series 1-1 at Sabina Park in Jamaica, on Tuesday.

Resuming the final day’s play on 49/1 in pursuit of 329 for victory, West Indies were dismissed for 219.

The hosts lost four wickets in the first session of play to stare defeat at 113 for five at lunch.

A short rain delay in the afternoon session could not save West Indies from their fate.

Rain had already washed out the entire day two and forced a mid-afternoon start to play on day three.

But another poor batting display left Pakistan with enough time to seal the result.

Jason Holder was the top scorer for West Indies with 47 off 83 balls, but his dismissal in the final session was the last resistance. Captain and opener Kraigg Brathwaite had earlier tried to anchor the innings with a sedate 39 off 147 balls.

West Indies were dismissed for 150 in the first innings.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi again proved a handful for West Indies with 4/43 to finish with ten wickets in the match.

Spinner Nauman Ali grabbed 3/52 and fast bowler Hasan Ali took 2/37 to complete the rout.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

PAKISTAN 302/9 dec (Fawad Alam 124 not out, Babar Azam 75; Jayden Seales 3/31, Kemar Roach 3/68, Jason Holder 2/46) and 176/6 dec (Imran Butt 37; J Holder 2/27, Alzarri Joseph 2/24) vs WEST INDIES 150 (Target 329) (Nkrumah Bonner 37, Shaheen Afridi 6/51, Mohammad Abbas 3/44) and 219 (J Holder 47; S Afridi 4/43, Nauman Ali 3/52, Hasan Ali 2/37). PAKISTAN won by 219 runs.