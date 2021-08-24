Noisy vehicles getting worse

THE EDITOR: In these trying times of the pandemic it would seem as if non-life-threatening problems have been swept under the mat. One such problem is noise pollution, especially generated by vehicles – motorbikes in particular.

I remember being a young man and never being impressed by some of my friends’ cars, which they modified to “make noise,” my own being left “standard” and quiet, so to speak. Nowadays it seems like the trend not only still exists but is worse than in my day. I would have thought it went out with cable brakes and bell-bottomed pants, but evidently it has not, just like immaturity.

Is it because nothing is apparently being done about it that it’s getting increasingly worse? I know for sure that my hearing is not more acute. I guess inspection of vehicles including motorbikes is a thing of the past.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook