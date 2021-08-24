Nitrogen Ltd, Habitat TT partner on food drive

President of PLNL, Fitzroy Harewood makes a presentation at the Orange Valley Government Primary School . Photo courtesy Habitat TT. -

Habitat for Humanity TT partnered with Point Lisas Nitrogen Ltd (PLNL) to present food hampers to 30 families in Orange Valley, Couva.

In a brief ceremony at the Orange Valley Government Primary School, PLNL president Fitzroy Harewood reiterated the company’s commitment to making timely and sustainable interventions, to ease some of the challenges of the covid19 health crisis, a media release said.

“PLNL is always committed and sensitive to the challenges and vulnerabilities of the community around us. We are happy to partner with Habitat for Humanity in these initiatives. We are also appreciative of the opportunity to partner with MEDL to provide covid care packages during this period of the pandemic,” Harewood said in the release.

“We acknowledge the importance of the Orange Valley Government Primary School as an emergency shelter and point of collaboration between ourselves and the community.

"PLNL intends to go beyond immediate relief efforts to work with Habitat TT to identify the long-term needs of the community and find ways to partner with them to provide sustainable relief,” Harewood said.

Habitat TT said the food hamper initiative in July and the covid care packages for families was one of three donations through which PLNL supported the community. Last September it presented 35 electronic devices to SEA students of Orange Valley Primary. It is expected that the devices will be handed over to this year’s incoming SEA class to assist in their preparations for next year’s exam.