Nigel Barrington earns Trinidad and Tobago rugby 7s call-up

Nigel Barrington -

NIGEL BARRINGTON, the lone Tobagonian on the Trinidad and Tobago Rugby sevens team, is working hard to get in shape for national duties.

Barrington, of Pembroke, got the call-up for trials from national coach Felician Guerra.

The national team will be preparing for the 2021 Rugby Americas North Championships (RAN) in the Turks and Caicos Islands which will be held on October 16 and 17.

The 29-year-old Barrington represented TT on four occasions, the most recent being the 2019 RAN championships in the Cayman Islands, where the national team ended in seventh place.

Barrington, who admitted to lacking match readiness, said his training during the covid19 pandemic was limited to home workouts, due to the government's restrictions on team sports.

Veteran Tobago rugby coach David Wong was called out to assist Barrington with his mental and physical preparation before the trials.

Based on previous performances, Guerra said Barrington was an integral member of the national team who contributed on both defence and offence, and was also one of their main scorers.

He, however, indicated that Barrington is among 38 players shortlisted for training and he will have to prove himself before the final 12-man squad is selected for the RAN Championships.

Guerra also indicated that, due to the pandemic, the training squad will be split in two and made to follow strict health guidelines.

Barrington, who can also play as a winger, started his career with the Tobago Rugby Football Club in 2008.