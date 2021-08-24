Mother of children killed in Maraval fire: 'I haven't had time to grieve'

In this August 16 file phara Jenille Rodriguez, mother of the three children who died in the Maraval house fire, received a HDC home at Vieux Fort in St James. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Almost a month after losing three children in a fire, Jenille Rodriguez said she hasn’t had a chance to grieve.

Since the tragedy, her focus has been on ensuring her two surviving children get the support they need to manage the effects of the traumatic experience.

She told Newsday on Tuesday in a phone interview, “It’s about them. It’s not about me doing my hair and nails, I’m not that person.

"I haven’t been able to return to work and I’m going on even without pay. I need to rest and focus…I haven’t even gotten time to grieve for my children.

"I have to keep strong for the other two. As every real mother would, I have been focused on their needs while trying to cope even with my heart bleeding.”

Ezekiel, 17, Faith, six, and Kayden Burke, three, were unable to escape a fire that broke out on July 26 around 7.20 am at their Rookery Nook, Maraval home. Only two daughters, 13 and 15, got out alive.

The three were laid to rest side by side at the Western Public Cemetery on August 6.

The survivors have started counselling and are doing well. Since the fire Rodriguez and her daughters had been staying with her mother at her one-bedroom St James home.

Amid the pain, the family have found some strength to rebuild their lives. Rodriguez thanked the nation for its prayers and support.

She received the keys to the family’s new home on August 16 from Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis, after meeting with Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox days after the incident.

Since them she said, “We are trying, because we have a lot to deal with. We are not in the house yet, because we have some things to put in place to do so that the children would get comfortable.”

She said the family is hoping to access funds donated by the public to an RBC account in the family’s name so they can buy what is needed for the new home.

“We are waiting on a meeting with the bank on the funds that were donated from the public to help the family. Until then everything is at a standstill.

"My job as a mother is to still make the children comfortable, to bring back that laughter and joy so they can function in school. There’s (only) so much Social Welfare could do.”

The fund will be available to the surviving children, Zaria and Jeniceia Burke. The staff further explained Rodriguez and her common-law husband Troy Burke would have to account for the use of the money.

The account was set up on the family's behalf at RBC by senior staff from M&M Insurance to assist with back-to-school expenses and other necessities.