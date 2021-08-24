Education Minister: Classes will be virtual in new school term

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly -

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says there will be no face-to-face classes for all students when the new school term begins. Instead, the ministry confirmed on Tuesday that classes will resume virtually from September 6.

Speaking to the media on Monday after the commissioning of the San Juan Government Primary School, Gadsby-Dolly said since the government began vaccination for children between the ages 12 to 18, only 12 per cent of the student population has been vaccinated.

She said the decision to resume in-person classes will be made by the Prime Minister.

“Schools will begin virtually on September 6. And if we can bring some students out at that time, physically, then that will be better. But that will be guided by the vaccination response and the advice by the Ministry of Health.

“We haven't crossed a week into the student vaccination as yet so let’s see how it looks after a week. Let’s see the numbers, the uptake and, therefore, we will be in a better position to say if, on September 6, we can have students out, if we can or when we can.

"This is being worked out as we look at the dynamic situation that’s changing every day.”

She said the ministry has considered offering the option of virtual classes when face-to-face classes begin.

“A final decision on that will have to be taken when we look at the whole scenario and the entire landscape.”

When the new term begins the ministry will be paying special attention to help the return of over 2,000 children who dropped out of the education system since online classes began last year..