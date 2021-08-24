Michelle-Lee Ahye 4th in Hungarian Grand Prix 100m

TRINIDAD AND Tobago sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye placed fourth in the women’s 100-metre dash on Tuesday at the 2021 Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary.

The 29-year-old, who was TT’s lone competitor in the meet, crossed the finish line in 11.16 seconds.

Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison took gold in 11 seconds flat, with Daryll Neita of Great Britain second in 11.07 and English Gardner of the United States third in 11.09.

Kayla White of the US placed fifth in 11.17, followed by fellow American Dezerea Bryant (11.38) and the Hungarian pair of Jusztina Csoti (11.76) and Boglarka Takacs (11.82).

This was Ahye’s first race since July 31, at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where she was eliminated in the semi-final stage, despite a season-best time of 11 seconds flat.