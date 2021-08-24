Kamla encourages parents: Let children take Pfizer vaccine

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is encouraging parents and guardians to ensure their children get the Pfizer vaccine.

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose covid 19 vaccine for children between 12 and 18. (Research is still being done on vaccinating children between five and 11.)

“I urge you, please do take them, “she said, now that the FDA has pronounced the Pfizer not an emergency vaccine, but one with full approval.

Her statement at the United National Congress (UNC) Virtual Report on Monday night came hours after the Prime Minister urged parents and guardians to vaccinate their children so they can return to physical school.

Rowley said to date Government has left it up to parents to do the responsible and reasonable thing to get their children vaccinated . However, he assured Government would intervene if parents and guardians do not take responsibility to have their young charges vaccinated.

Speaking at the commissioning of the San Juan Government Primary School on Monday, Rowley asserted that Government will have no difficulty intervening on the children’s behalf as it has done in the past with the mumps and measles vaccines.

Pointing out that every child should be guaranteed an education, Rowley said the nature of that education and face-to-face contact can only be determined on the basis of health and safety.

Rowley said vaccines are available and would reduce dangers when children return to school.