Housing, businesses planned for PowerGen Port of Spain site

The Power Generation Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (PowerGen) gets ready to deconstruct and demolish these city icons. - Jeff K. Mayers

THE former PowerGen Port of Spain power plant will be converted into a residential and commercial complex.

Company general manager Surindranath Ramsingh made this comment during a television interview on Tuesday.

He said the conversion of the site into a commercial/residential complex forms part of the revitalisation of Port of Spain.

The Prime Minister gave information about this project at a Spotlight on Urban Development Forum on November 16, 2020.

The decommissioing of PowerGen's Port of Spain plant is part of that process. Ramsingh said it will take two years.

Other aspects of the revitalisation of the city include the former Salvatori Building site converted into a mixed-use, smart and sustainable building complex facilitating residential, commercial and cultural spaces and improving housing in Piccadilly Street.

Ramsingh also said the decommissioning of the Port of Spain plant will not put any strain on the national electricity grid.

"There is adequate generation to meet the demand."

He said the company's Point Lisas and Penal power plants continue to function. Ramsingh added that upgrades have been taking place at both plants.

"We expect to get a more reliably supply and an increase in capacity."

He also said approximately 70 per cent of PowerGen's employees have been vaccinated against covid19 and the company observes all covid19 protocols.