Develop city rather than move Despers to new home

PM Rowley at sod-turning for Desperadoes's new home. Photo by Jeff Mayers - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: On March 2 last year, I penned a letter inviting us as a nation to think outside of the box. Regrettably, it is now clear that my invitation has fallen on deaf ears.

Desperadoes Steel Orchestra will have a "new home" and there is much rejoicing. Unfortunately, I am unable to join in the rejoicing in good conscience. This decision implies that our nation accepts violence, insecurity and possibly death as a normal way of life for Laventille and its residents.

Gerard Duval's letter on Saturday, headlined “Despers should have stayed put,” is misguided in his support for a home at Victoria Avenue.

PM Rowley has outlined the many benefits that may be derived as a consequence of this proposed development. May I respectfully reference my earlier letter which not only detailed similar benefits but included the wider issues of development of Port-of-Spain as a city.

Additionally, the originally developed plan for Port of Spain gave rise to the construction of the Riverside Plaza and the Brian Lara Promenade. There are also several associated proposals for the restoration of parks, sights and buildings in the city that extends all the way to Mucurapo. These can be done in planned stages over time but should conform with a master plan.

May I also state that all of the benefits adumbrated by our PM can be accomplished while Despers the band remains in its original restored home. This approach merely requires a departure from our traditional approach to problem-solving. We must cease kicking the can down the road.

The core issue to be solved is not location but rather security and a wider vision of development as it relates to people.

SAMUEL B HOWARD

via e-mail