Covid19 scare at 2021 CPL, two test positive

File photo by CPL T20

TWO people affiliated with the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have tested positive for covid19.

A CPL media release on Tuesday, said, 255 travellers had arrived and "entered the tournament bubble and following a rigorous testing process there have been two cases of covid19 detected. A comprehensive contact tracing process has taken place along with additional testing and no further cases have been identified.”

The majority of the Hero CPL cohort already arrived in St Kitts and Nevis ahead of the tournament, which gets under way on Thursday.

The release added, “The two individuals who have tested positive for covid19 are isolating as per the comprehensive protocols that have been put together by the tournament organising committee, Hero CPL’s medical advisers and the health authorities in St Kitts and Nevis."

Michael Hall, Hero CPL’s tournament operations director, said: “The two positive cases were identified quickly following on-arrival testing and were flagged with Hero CPL while in-room quarantine was still taking place for those individuals. The tournament bubble remains intact and there has been no exposure to the wider public in the federation. We are looking forward to getting the cricket under way on August 26.”