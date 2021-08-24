Carib Brewery says no to Milk Crate Challenge

In this photo a woman attempts the milk crate challenge on social media. Photo source: @roll_moduls

Carib Brewery Ltd is appealing to people to be responsible and not try the social media Milk Crate Challenge.

This activity has resulted in serious injuries to some people who have participated.

In a post on its social media accounts, the company said the management and staff of Carib Brewery Ltd and Carib Brewery USA "wish to categorically state that neither of our companies nor any of our brands endorse the current social media 'Milk Crate Challenge' that is rapidly gaining in popularity, locally and abroad."

The "challenge" consists of climbing up successively higher stacks of plastic bottle crates, which are not fastened together and can easily topple over, throwing the climber to the ground.

So Carib warned: “With everyone’s best interest in mind, we kindly encourage you not to engage in this challenge or attempting the use of crates or any such object to promote or participate in this current trend or similar activities. Already, it has led to serious bodily damage and can result in loss of life.”

It said the company believed in the celebration of life, and in the freedom as a people to do so responsibly.

“The health, safety and well-being of our staff, consumers and those around us who we may influence in some way or the other (are) our top priority, every day. Let’s continue to value and protect ourselves and each other in the best ways possible and continue to enjoy ourselves, responsibly.”

The challenge may have started on Facebook before going viral on TikTok and then moving to other platforms.

According to Complex Magazine, “People started creating obstacle courses by stacking plastic milk crates on top of each other to form a pyramid and then attempted to climb over them. It goes without saying that this is dangerous, and the task is so challenging and takes such skill to complete that people also refer to it as the 'Hood Olympics.' While those plastic containers can support plenty of weight, ​​they’re not at all that stable once stacked on top of each other. Unfortunately, for most participants, unsuccessful attempts result in some pretty painful-looking falls and injuries that become the kind of content the internet lives for.”