Calypsonian Maria Bhola hosts lookalike contest

Calypsonian Maria Bhola has launched an Independence Lookalike online competition. The deadline for submissions is August 30, with voting ending on August 31.

On her Facebook page, Bhola said entry is free and the competition is open to men and women.

“Submit a side-by-side photo of yourself and any local well-known personality. The judges will be looking for striking resemblance, costume similarity detailing, and body angle precision. You can enter as often as you wish but you must portray a new character for each new entry. Please pay attention to what the judges are looking for,” Bhola said.

Contestants must select a photo of the personality they are impersonating and recreate that image for the judges. Bhola said they can opt to use a clean background or replicate the background in the original photo.

"Avoid busy backgrounds that will take away from the portrayal being presented. Photo editing is allowed for backgrounds, colour of clothing, etc. Feel free to ask any questions you may have pertaining to your submission.”

She also specified the "judges are independent and will be identified when the results are given." Bhola stressed that she is not a judge in the competition.

The finalists will be posted on Bhola's Facebook page on Independence Day for public viewing and comments.

A special prize will be given to the person with the popular vote. Results will be announced on September 1, by noon, Bhola said.

She said the personalities depicted can be alive or deceased.

“Let’s not forget our icons, contributors who have passed on. We can still honour them. You can portray any local personality whom you believe most people should know."

Lookalikes can be chosen from but are not limited to local performing artistes, politicians, social activists, media personalities or any other public figures.

While the flyer for the event promises prizes, Bhola said prizes are still being accumulated.

“Our prizes are being sponsored by private entrepreneurs and thus far include gift and service vouchers for spa treatments, household items, jewellery, bakery treats, etc. More information will be given as it becomes available."

To submit an entry, e-mail lookalikecompetition@gmail.com.

For more info: call or WhatsApp 868-344-9898, Facebook at @IamMariaBhola.