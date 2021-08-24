Books to empower youth in school

Winnow Consultants and Associates, in partnership with Republic Bank Ltd and the Massy Foundation, has embarked on a mission to empower youth through books in schools.

Two books with empowering themes of resilience and community were selected for the project which got under way in April. Struggle and Progress, the autobiography of global scientist Dr Nicholas Fuller, was the first selection. In addition, Gods of Bruising by Trinidad and Tobago author and director of communications at Winnow, Dara Wilkinson Bobb, was also chosen, said a media release.

These books were reviewed by the national library’s education unit, and Nalis gave the green light for them to be placed in school libraries, the release said.

Through the RBL Power to Make a Difference Programme, 500 copies of Fuller’s autobiographies are being donated to Nalis for placement in school libraries. TT youth can now benefit from hearing his story of growing up as a youngster in Barataria, and emerging as a master inventor and a vice president at IBM, leading a global team of 150 members of the scientific community.

The Massy Foundation also saw the value of sharing Bobb’s novel with the youth, and the kind of positive impact that can be realised engaging with uplifting stories, the release said. The novel shares the journey of four young people grappling with grief and crime even as they bolster their community solidarity. The Massy Foundation has sponsored 100 copies for school libraries.

Tropical Express Couriers also gave tangible support to the project, which is geared to build character and capacity in the youth.

Winnow Consultants and Associates said it plans to augment this initiative by sharing videos and interviews of this message of resilience and community with NGOs, teachers and the wider community. It said it welcomes others who want to partner for continued empowerment.

For more info: 461-7201 or 746-5395.