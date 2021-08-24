A Test of batting skills

-

By Bryan Davis

SKILL is the knowledge and ability that enables you to do something well. To improve one’s skill, the subject must be learnt and the ability to absorb its lessons must be present in the individual.

For instance, in the game of cricket, a batsman has to be aware of what he’s supposed to do and his attitude should be to conquer the task at hand. In this case, the batsman is expected to make runs for his team and must apply the necessary skills required to do so.

Psychology plays a big part in a batsman’s mindset.

Self-confidence drives one’s desire to accomplish certain goals, like winning a game by making high scores or having to score quickly in a particular innings, or creating a wall of defence in order not to lose a game. Many situations come into play in a game of Test cricket and the batsman has to be aware of his responsibility at any given time.

Of utmost importance is the knowledge on how to develop his skill in batting. The batsman alone may not be capable of discerning exactly why he’s not performing at a level to benefit his team. The youngster, learning the art at a tender age, includes certain basics in his technique to survive. The coach is the one to teach him the way in a manner that would make it easy for him to understand.

However, the already developed player needs a coach who is experienced enough, like a coach one may find at the international level, to pinpoint any faults that may be creeping in, or for any other errors to which he might alert him before they become worse. It might just be a dip in self-confidence or a personal strain that is limiting his poise and strength of purpose. That is a coach’s responsi-bility to his batsmen. He needs to identify the cause then be able to resolve the problem.

This brings me to the West Indies’ team and their batting performances.

Kraigg Brathwaite, the skipper, although not blessed with too much natural ability, has enough skill to produce at Test level. He is also determined and disciplined. He inspires through concerted effort with his team.

Kieran Powell is obviously lacking batting practice, as he’s just not using the appropriate footwork to move into the right position to play the ball. I know he’s a better batsman than his scores reflect. His capability is begging for longer batting hours in the nets if properly conducted.

My two biggest protests have to be concerning Nkrumah Bonner and Kyle Mayers. These two batsmen played brilliantly in Bangladesh just eight months ago and seem to have lost it. However, a batsman does not lose ability – yet something is wrong.

Generally speaking, I don’t believe the batsmen are practising as long and as hard as they should. In the case of Bonner, his splendid achievement with the bat in Bangladesh had to do with his position in the batting order: at number four.

Since then, in seven completed Test matches, Bonner was sent in at number three. This is a big difference for the psyche of batsmen. Opening batsmen and the number three have to be the type to remove the shine, which helps to soften the hardness of the new ball for their middle order.

The English captain, Joe Root, always batted at four; nevertheless, recently, when England were struggling for a number three batsman, Root was asked and decided to go in at three.

He was unsuccessful. After some games, he went back into his preferred position at four and never looked back.

The captains of teams and their best batsmen choose four. Steve Smith, Australia; Kane Williamson, New Zealand; Virat Kohli, India.

The importance of the batting order should not be easily dismissed.

Mayers has a technical flaw in that his bat is coming down at an angle, not straight. His footwork is non-existent. These flaws could very easily be remedied in the nets with the correct approach and required discipline.

Match practice is vital for form, nonetheless, net practice is essential for technique. It is my view that WI batsmen do not work on their skills enough.

Brathwaite says “As a batting group we’ve had a few chats (being patient). Patience is the key for Test cricket, it’s always the key.”

I beg to disagree. Proper technique is the key to batting long innings.