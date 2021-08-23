[UPDATED] Mother of murdered PoS man: Curfew saving lives in gang wars

The mother of a man who was gunned down while standing on Duncan Street last Friday says despite the objections of some, the state of emergency (SoE) is preventing further bloodshed in east Port of Spain.

Alvin Duncan, 29, was shot dead by two men who then ran away.

Passersby took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died hours later.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, Duncan's mother Lynette Alleyne said she wanted the SoE and curfew to remain in effect, as they prevented retaliation between warring gangs in the area.

She said she did not know her son to be involved in any gangs, and suspected he was killed because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"The police outside and working. They running them (criminals) inside after dark.

"I don't want any curfew to stop. They could say what they want, but if that curfew is stopped, a lot of people could die.

"Right now Duncan Street is fighting a war with St Paul Street, and he got killed for just being there at that time.

"The curfew is doing some good."

She said she left her son's killers in God's hands and hoped the killings would stop.

"We don't wish ill on anyone, but my son was innocent. If he was involved in anything, I would have moved on. But he didn't deserve to die."

She said Duncan worked as a handyman and tradesman at different places.

Newsday also spoke to another relative, who lamented how dangerous Trinidad and Tobago had become.

"I am just frightened for everyone. Something like this means that you aren't even safe where you're living."

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.

Investigators said they have also heard reports of the gang war between members of the "Sixes" gang in St Paul Street and the "Sevens" gang in Duncan Street.

One officer in the Port of Spain Division said while the SoE made the violence easier to manage it also pushed suspects deeper into hiding from police.

"When we check the statistics we are seeing a noticeable decrease in the amount of murders after dark. These usually happen just before the curfew comes into effect or immediately after it is lifted the following morning.

"It has been helping to some extend but it also makes finding these suspects more difficult."

The SoE which came into effect on Sunday May 16 to reduce activities and limit the spread of the coronavirus was originally intended to last 15 days but extended to three months.

Last week it was announced that government will go to Parliament on Wednesday to extend the state of emergency by another three months. The bill will require a simple majority for passage.

