[UPDATED] Missing Erin man’s body found at sea in Cedros

Kevin Jack.

The search for missing 20-year-old Erin resident Kevin Stephen Jack has ended.

At around 5 pm on Monday, the search team – which comprised the Coast Guard, fishermen, family and friends – spotted his body floating at sea in Chatham, in the Cedros district.

Jack, a fisherman from Arena Village, is suspected to have drowned, police said.

A report said he and two male relatives went out to fish on Friday at around 4 pm near Erin Bay. The boat started to spin uncontrollably, throwing them overboard. The two relatives made it to shore, but Jack could not be found.

Jack, the father of two, could not swim.

Erin police and the Coast Guard were contacted.