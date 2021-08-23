Trinidad and Tobago start Jr Pan Am Hockey Championships campaign

In this file photo, coach Darren Cowie (centre) speaks to members of the national men's junior hockey squad during a training session at the Police Barracks, St James on August 12, 2021. - Joel Bailey

THE women will open Trinidad and Tobago’s campaign at the 2021 Junior Pan American Hockey Championships in Santiago, Chile, on Monday.

The women will tackle the US at noon in Pool B, before playing home team Chile at the same time on Tuesday. The US won a close encounter over Chile on Sunday 2-1.

The TT men’s team will be in action on Tuesday in Pool A at 2 pm. The men will return to action when they face Argentina on Wednesday at 3 pm.