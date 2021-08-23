Trinidad and Tobago hammered 15-0 in Jr Pam Am hockey opener

Trinidad and Tobago's Wynne Tahirah in action against the USA during the Pan Am Junior Hockey Championships match, in Santiage, Chile, on Monday. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago were hammered 15-0 by the USA in their opening Junior Pan American Hockey Championships women’s match in Santiago, Chile on Monday.

After the opening 15-minute quarter, TT trailed by 6-0 as Americans Madeline Zimmer, Sofia Southam, Hope Rose, Charlotte de Vries and Ashley Sessa (two) also scored field goals. The USA scored a lone item in the second period courtesy of a penalty corner from Rose.

In the third quarter, de Vries scored three more while Rose added another to her tally to send USA 11-0 ahead with the final quarter to go.

Abigail Tamer scored from a penalty corner while Southam, Sessa and de Vries secured one field goal each in the remaining minutes to hand the USA a commanding victory in their second match of the competition. They defeated hosts Chile 2-1 in their opening encounter on Sunday.

TT returns to the field on Tuesday at noon to face the host nation. They are currently at the bottom of the Pool B standings. USA leads with six points while Chile and TT are yet to get off the mark.

The national men’s team also gets their Pool B campaign underway against tournament favourites USA at 2pm on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they face Argentina from 3pm.