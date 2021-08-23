THA secretary: Student covid19 vaccinations 'need to increase'

Cousins Unique Destin, 13, right, and Anastasia Gibbs, 12, get their Pfizer covid19 vaccines, supervised by their grandmother Marva Pierre at Scarborough Secondary School on Monday. - Photo by David Reid

FEWER than 1,000 children between 12 and 18 have been vaccinated against covid19 in Tobago.

Secretary of Education Marslyn Melville-Jack said this on Monday, day three of the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine.

Covid19 (Pfizer) vaccines were being administered at the Scarborough Secondary School on Monday. The Pfizer vaccine is the only WHO-approved covid19 vaccine for children aged 12-18 and is key to the reopening of schools in September.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, primary care nursing manager Kathy Ann Greenidge-Ottley said the site had passed over 100 vaccinations by midday.

“We began at 8.30am and we have given something like 175 doses so far.”

Marslyn Melville-Jack was unsatisfied with the vaccination rate.

“Our numbers definitely need to increase, because we were provided with enough doses for approximately 3,000 students, and we are just bordering the 1,000 mark.”

She added: “Parents and guardians are advised that they can take any child within the age group 12-18 years to any school centre. The child does not have to be a student of that school. Primary-school students who are already 12 should also report to any school centre to be vaccinated.”

The division said 581 students were vaccinated on the first two days of the Pfizer rollout.

On Monday, one parent said he was happy his daughter got her first dose. He described the staff as professional.

“There were no bumps or hiccups – it was really a smooth process, and the staff here were extremely professional. It wasn’t a long wait, we got here early, and they just told us to make sure we filled out the forms, which we did. When we returned the forms, we were then taken into the room and the shot was administered quickly.”

While he urged parents to bring their children, he also urged unvaccinated adults to get vaccinated.

His daughter Aaliyah Thomas said she had no reservations about taking the vaccine.

“I felt normal. I didn’t expect nothing to happen because I kind of accustomed to taking injections.”

She added: “I am just happy that a vaccine has been approved for us, as I am ready to get back to school physically and I did see most of my friends here, which is a good sign.”

Another parent said she didn’t have to convince her children.

“I brought my two girls – their father is fully vaccinated; I am as well – and they said that they wanted the vaccine, as to them it would be in their best interest.”

One of her daughters said: “Vaccination is definitely the way forward. My sister and I really want to return to school at least.”

She said parents have a responsibility to do what is best for their children.

“As children we need little encouragement as well, so if the conversation at home on the vaccine is negative, it gives us as children a negative outlook as well. Even before the arrival of the vaccines, our parents have been having the conversation and we would have signed on based on the information presented.”

The administration of the Pfizer vaccine, which is being done by the THA Division of Education, Innovation and Energy along with the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, began last Thursday.

To date vaccines have been administered at the Bishop's High School, Signal Hill Secondary, Scarborough Secondary and the Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High.

Over the next few days, the drive will continue at the Harmon’s School of SDA (August 24), Goodwood Secondary and Mason Hall Secondary (August 25), Bishop’s High School (August 26) and Mason Hall Secondary (August 27).