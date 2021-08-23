Slow start for north Trinidad hair salons, nail techs, spas on Monday

Stephanie Marcus of Nails by Mickey prepares the nails of her customer Telica Domingo-Stewart at her stall on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

There was a slow return to work for hair salons, nail technicians, barbers, and spas on Monday as customers trickled in after three months of lockdown.

The non-essential services were ordered by the government to close their doors as it implemented a state of emergency and health protocols after covid19 cases spiked in March.

“Seeing as it’s the first week, I did not expect a big rush,” said Aisha Harewood, owner of La Vida Spa Life on Prince Street, Port of Spain.

She said she was hopeful things would get better in time. Harewood had only opened for business a year ago, a few months before the government implemented its first lockdown in March.

“I was just beginning to build clientele, then covid19 happened. I had to cancel appointments for Mother’s Day after being fully booked.”

She said some customers are not willing to take the chance to come out for certain services, andshe only has a few appointments booked for the week.

“I believe the place will (get better) sooner or later. I have faith things will get back on the right track.”

A nail technician, who only wished to be identified as Queenie, said it felt good to be back out and make money, but business at her Queenie’s Glamour Glitz booth on Charlotte Street was slow.

She described the lockdown as tiring and stressful.

“I hope we don’t go back into lockdown. We need money to spend to stock up our products to please our customers. There are people who don’t have the money to stock back up.”

Paula Small, owner of Le Monde De Paula on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, said she and other beauticians decided to be proactive and took a course on health protocols during covid19 to make their customers feel more comfortable.

“We have to understand how to (work) with protocols and procedures, especially with customers in our environment.”

She said she hopes the certification will also prove to the government that although they are not classified as an essential service, they can be taken seriously.

She said the one-day course informs participants how the virus works and spreads, and preventative measures for an office or business environment.

Small said she has mixed feelings about the reopening with the arrival of the delta covid19 variant.

“We have that uncertainty where things may shut down again. We deal with the public directly.”

But she said she is booked for the week and customers are happy she is back out to work.

Although things were hard being out of business, it could have been much worse if it were not for the understanding of her landlord.

“He said he understood the situation and understood that if I don’t work, I don’t get paid. He said I’ve been a good tenant and why bother me for rent when he knows I don’t have it.”

Even though she was spared the cost of rent, however, she still had other bills like electricity, but it was a much smaller price to pay.

In Trincity Mall, Nadia Mohammed of Nadia’s Unisex Salon said things were not looking great for the first week of business.

“We’re really close contact. We haven’t even started facials or body massage.”

She said business is “ok, but not fantastic.”

It took a financial hit during the lockdown.

“I had to do a lot of restructuring. A lot of staff left: even with half-salary, they couldn’t make it work. All we’re doing now is just rebuilding and trying to find structure moving forward.”