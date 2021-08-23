Slow business but San Fernando barbers happy to reopen

Owner of Chenno Styles Barber Shop, Tauren Christian Meade aka Chenno on left and Israel "Toppy" Alleyne give their first customer, Andre Mc Leod a haircut at their Lord Street, San Fernando location on Monday morning. Barbers were allowed to reopen on Monday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle.

Service providers in the beauty industry saw a slow start to business on Monday, the first day of the reopening of personal care services.

But barbers in San Fernando were excited to reopen their doors as pandemic restrictions ease.

Tauren "Chenno" Meade of Chenno Styles Barber Shop at Lord Street said, "I am happy to be back out. The place is very quiet. I have some appointments after lunch.

"I know some people are still sceptical about leaving their homes. Many people are unemployed too."

Apart from Meade and another barber, Israel "Toppy" Alleyne, there was only one customer in the salon when Newsday visited.

Since April, barbers, hairstylists, spas, and other personal services providers shut their doors considering the Government tightened measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Meade said he and other barbers used their savings to pay bills and care for their families. Without work for the past few months, two barbers started to work other jobs to care for their families.

"It was frustrating to be home without work. One went into landscaping and the other into security work," Meade said.

At Five Star Barber Salon at Mucurapo Street, Joseph Ballyram, 22, said business was slow. He was hoping things would be better for him, considering only one person had booked an appointment.

"That appointment is for me to dye a customer’s eyebrows.

"I am hoping that people would come in. Things are slow right now, but I am not fighting it. Whoever come in will get through. I am really happy that the salon is open for business."

Ballyram, who lives in Marabella, said he sold fish part-time for the past few months to make ends meet.

He said all safety protocols are being observed in the salon to prevent the spread of covid19.

It was business as normal for Annegret Branker of Anna HD Hair Salon at Lord Street. She said when the announcement of the reopening was made, clients started calling and booking appointments. Branker is fully booked for the next few days.

"I have clients from all over, as far as Aranguez.

"I am glad to be here working. This past month was very hard on me financially. I have my mortgage to pay too," Branker said.

She was cutting and styling a customer’s hair.

The customer, Tara Mohammed, told Newsday: "I could not wait for her to reopen to do my hair. I am very satisfied with her work."