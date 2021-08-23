Please, let's remember Haiti

A police officer tries to bring order as earthquake victims scramble for a handout of rice at a food distribution place in Les Cayes, Haiti. AP Photo - Joseph Odelyn

THE EDITOR: TT has its own issues to deal with, including the covid19 virus, but please let us not forget Haiti. That country is having a very rough time. It too is dealing with the pandemic, the assassination of its president, now the 7.2 earthquake with thousands of people killed or injured. It was also affected by a tropical storm this week.

It is therefore important that we show our gratitude and thankfulness for what we have in our country. There are many countries in a worse position than we are.

I encourage all to remember Haiti in your prayers. And to all our NGOs, religious bodies and the Government, in whatever way, let us reach out to the people of Haiti. I am certain that if things are organised properly many citizens will give, it is in our DNA.

Today it is Haiti, tomorrow it could be us. Let us take this opportunity to help the people of that country.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail