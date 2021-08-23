NGO lobbies for Couva shelter for socially displaced

Directors of the Socially Displaced Restoration Centre, left to right, Nadine Lezama, attorney Sajina A. Kadir and her sister Dr Seema Kadir. - Photo courtesy Sajina A. Kadir

A newly-formed NGO – Socially Displaced Restoration Centre (SDRC) – is hoping to meet government officials to discuss having a shelter built on unoccupied state land.

Several weeks ago, the NGO wrote to Housing and Urban Development Minister Pennelope Beckles and Social Development Minister Donna Cox asking for a virtual meeting to discuss the vacant land near the Couva district health facility.

Sajina A Kadir said on behalf of the NGO, "It has been unoccupied for years, and that would be an ideal location for the desired shelter. Our initial inquiries, which are subject to clarification, have led us to believe that the land falls under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development."

Kadir, an attorney, is a director of the NGO.

She said, so far only the Social Development Ministry had acknowledged the letter.

The NGO, she said, remains hopeful for favourable responses from the ministers.

It does not have a physical office as yet, but temporarily uses her office at Ramasaran Street in Chaguanas.

Kadir said SDRC originally started off as a sub-committee of the Couva community police station council in January. Nadine Lezama was then president of the council.

Two months later, on March 19, the NGO was set up. Lezama is also now a director. Kadir’s sister Dr Seema Kadir is also a director.

The NGO’s mission is to provide shelter and rehabilitative services for socially-displaced people in the Couva district, supported by volunteers including community members.

Kadir said from its inception, the NGO has received "immense support" from the head of the Community Oriented Policing Section, Supt Subhash Ramkhelawan, and Central Division police.

She said the NGO did a survey and found there are an estimated 36 socially-displaced people "in Couva proper."

Kadir said the NGO addresses the immediate needs of the socially displaced such as grooming, feeding, and medically examining them.

But these are short-term solutions, Kadir said, and the socially displaced then return to the streets once more.

"It is for this reason we undoubtedly believe that our initiative can only bear fruit if a shelter is established within the Couva district. Right now, there are no shelters for displaced people in this area."

On Thursday last week, the organisation received a "generous donation" of $50,000 from the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB).

Kadir said the NGO was grateful for NLCB’s generosity and the generosity from everyone who has helped.

On Fridays, police and SDRC members walk the streets and distribute meals to socially-displaced people.

Kadir said before the tightened covid19 restrictions, the NGO held a monthly "care day" on the Inshan Ali promenade (Couva Promenade) with the permission of the Couva/ Tabaquite/ Talparo Regional Corporation.

This allowed socially-displaced people to receive medical attention, hygiene needs, grooming needs and food, among other things.

The NGO plans to host an "alternative care" initiative once restrictions are lifted.

Any member of the public who wants to donate or support the initiative can call 361-5032.