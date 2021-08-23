Ms Tobago Heritage Personality 2020: ‘My reign in a pandemic’

Ms Tobago Heritage Personality 2020, Karicia Morrison. PHOTO COURTESY KARICIA MORRISON. -

On September 11, reigning Ms Tobago Heritage Personality, Karicia Morrison, will hand over her crown to one of eight contestants.

Morrison, 20, said her experience was bittersweet because she won the crown which gave her a platform to help others, but the pandemic restricted some of her activities. She therefore rarely made physical appearances and when she did, she had to go through a lot of red tape beforehand.

However, she still enjoyed being Ms Tobago Heritage Personality 2020 and would not change anything, because she achieved many of her goals. She said before she won the crown she wanted to “create something” that would engage young people in Tobago’s heritage.

“I created an NGO called SASH – Successfully Attaining Smiling Hearts. Two weeks after, I received my prize money so I purchased tablets which I distributed to those who didn’t have at my former primary school, Lambeau Anglican Primary School, as well as to some children in the area I reside in – Lambeau.”

She went to the principal who gave her a list of those who needed devices. She recalled one mother who had four children – a baby, one in Standard One and two in Standard Five. The two older siblings had to share the tablet while the younger used the mother’s cellphone. The mother’s gratitude made her feel good and made winning the crown and being able to help worth it.

In addition, for Christmas she asked people to donate items which she distributed at a children’s home in Crown Point. Morrison, a nail technician and a barber also visited the home where she did the girls’ make-up, the technician did their nails and the barber cut the boys’ hair.

“The only thing about that process is we had to be really cautious because, even though the place had kind of opened back, covid was still an issue, so we had to be careful with sanitisation and mask wearing because we did not want to be the problem in the home.

“I also made other donations of children’s clothes and shoes to two homes and did other things but did not post it on social media. That’s why I said not going to the events didn’t really bother me, because I had stuff planned and that gave me the time to do it.”

Morrison is also an active member of Delecia’s Dance Agency which will be taking part in the folk fiesta virtual competition. And, in September, she will be starting the last year of her accounting degree at the University of the West Indies.

She also has two Instagram-based businesses – Kay’s Artistry where she does make-up, and Stylish Soles where she sells shoes. She does her own personal and business accounting with the help of a friend who has her own accounting firm.

Morrison told Newsday she got to know this year’s contestants while attending a few of their virtual pageant workshops so, now that she knew them, passing the crown felt more like passing the baton. She was a bit sad her reign was over, but she was happy to be able to give someone else the opportunity to use the platform to hopefully do even more.

The contestants this year are Aaliyah Tobias, 21, of Parlatuvier; Cassidy Felice Heather Rasheed, 17, of Zante Dance Company; Janae Campbell, 19, of Roxborough Police Youth Club; Keidelia Kafee Desha Gordon, 25, of Scarborough; Kiana Natalie Jones, 19, of Pembroke; Michelle Noel, 22, of Mt Grace/Harmony Hall Prisons Youth Club; Nalia Taitt, 25, of Buccoo Village Council; Zanewka Tre'Anna Morrison, 19, of Mt St George.

Davia Chambers, Chairman of the Ms Tobago Heritage Personality 2021 committee said the first pageant was hosted in 1988 as a part of the opening production of the Tobago Heritage Festival.

“I was told by cultural icon Bindley Benjamin that in those days, the show had no age limit. Anyone who wanted to represent their community was allowed to be a part. It was an opportunity to burn the flames of community spirit as contestants portrayed talents and costuming from their respective communities.”

That year, Heather Grant, chaperoned by Dr Verleen Bobb-Lewis of Les Coteaux, was crowned the winner.

She said the age range was now 17 to 25, and the pageant gave contestants an opportunity to develop holistically as they participate in developmental workshops such as public speaking, social etiquette, oral traditions, folk dance and folk music.

“Therefore, when the competition is over, she leaves as a transformed individual, one who is confident in herself, her skills and abilities, one who is knowledgeable on Tobago’s culture and can represent herself as a true Tobago woman – beautiful, intelligent, creative, and truly proud of where she comes from.”

This year, the prizes for the winner includes $10,000 and a $25,000 scholarship sponsored by First Citizens. The second and third placed contestants, as well as those who win the special awards such as Best Talent, Best Gown and Ms Intelligent, would receive cash prizes.

“Ms Tobago Heritage Personality 2021 will be expected to use her title to positively impact and/or contribute to society. She will become a cultural ambassador for the island, using her title to spread awareness of Tobago’s rich traditions, specifically targeting involvement of the younger generation.”