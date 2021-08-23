Mother of murdered Port of Spain man: Curfew saving lives in gang wars

Alvin Duncan, 29, was shot dead in Nelson Street, Port of Spain, last Friday morning. Photo source: Social media

The mother of a man who was gunned down while standing on Duncan Street last Friday says despite the objections of some, the state of emergency (SoE) is preventing further bloodshed in east Port of Spain.

Alvin Duncan, 29, was shot dead by two men who then ran away.

Passersby took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died hours later.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, Duncan's mother Lynette Alleyne said she wanted the SoE and curfew to remain in effect, as they prevented retaliation between warring gangs in the area.

She said she did not know her son to be involved in any gangs, and suspected he was killed because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"The police outside and working. They running them (criminals) inside after dark.

"I don't want any curfew to stop. They could say what they want, but if that curfew is stopped, a lot of people could die.

"Right now Duncan Street is fighting a war with St Paul Street, and he got killed for just being there at that time.

"The curfew is doing some good."

She said she left her son's killers in God's hands and hoped the killings would stop.

"We don't wish ill on anyone, but my son was innocent. If he was involved in anything, I would have moved on, But he didn't deserve to die."

She said Duncan worked as a handyman and tradesman at different places.

Newsday also spoke to another relative, who lamented how dangerous Trinidad and Tobago had become.

"I am just frightened for everyone. Something like this means that you aren't even safe where you're living."

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigaions Region I are continuing enquiries.