Morvant security guard on $50,000 bail charged with fraud

- TTPS

A Morvant security officer has been granted $50,000 bail on a fraud offence.

Justice of the peace Abrahim Ali granted the bail to Tesfa Thomas, a police release said on Monday.

Thomas, 34, allegedly obtained $21,000 by falsely pretending to be the owner of a Nissan B15 car.

On Sunday, WPC Kennedy of the Fraud Squad charged Thomas, of Romain Lands.

The accused is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on October 21.

In December 2017, the owner reported her car missing to Fraud Squad police.

After "a thorough investigation," police found and seized the car.

They arrested Thomas for allegedly pretending to be the legitimate owner.