Mentally ill man arrested after assaulting police in Cunupia

File photo.

Police trying to help emergency health officials were assaulted by a mentally ill man on Sunday.

Police said Emergency Response Patrol officers were in Cunupia when they got a call from ambulance workers for help in subduing a man at Circular Drive, Ramgoolie Trace.

When they arrived the man punched the police car, damaging the windscreen and right wing mirror.

The man also assaulted one of the officers, who warned him.

The man did not comply and one of the officers used his Taser. Police subdued the man and took him to the Chaguanas Health Centre, where they and the man were treated.

The man was taken to the Mt Hope Hospital.

Central Division police are continuing enquiries.