Lawyers warned against advertising

President of the Law Association Sophia Chote,SC. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

ATTORNEYS have been reminded of the absolute prohibition against advertising their services.

In an e-mail to members on Sunday, the council of the Law Association said it had been monitoring members engaging in advertising “and/or touting through intermediaries on social media platform.”

Attorneys are prohibited from advertising their services or permitting anyone to do anything that is likely or intended to attract business for them or their law firm.

The prohibition is set out in rules 3,5 and 6 and Part B of the Code of Ethics in the Legal Profession Act.

Attorneys were warned, “Any member in breach of these rules is liable to be referred to the Disciplinary Committee.”

In 2018, then Law Association president Douglas Mendes, SC, had to remind attorneys of the restriction on advertising.

In that earlier warning, the council said it had noted with increasing concern a proliferation of publications in print and social media which appeared to violate the code of ethics on advertising.

At the time, attorneys voiced their opinion that the restriction should be revisited.

Newsday understands this latest warning resulted after it was observed that people were advertising the services of attorneys online.