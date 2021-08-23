Indian High Commission donates food packages to 75 families

The Indian High Commission donated food packages for 75 families in need on August 15 as part of its celebrations of the 75th Independence Day of India.

In a release, the High Commission said it was approached by the Princes Town Regional Corporation and other organisations for food assistance during the pandemic.

“According to Mahatma Gandhi, while thinking of welfare, we must never forget the last man standing in a queue. Living up to this ideal, as India celebrated the 75th Independence Day of India or Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the High Commission donated food packages for 75 needy families at a simple ceremony at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Cooperation at Mt. Hope.”

It said India’s Ministry of External Affairs Ambassador Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East), who was visiting TT for the second foreign office consultations, handed over the donation to Princes Town Regional Corporation chairman Gowrie Roopnaraine in the presence of Indian High Commissioner to TT Arun Kumar Sahu.

“High Commissioner Sahu thanked Mr Roopnaraine for allowing him to be a partner in this endeavour.”