Hero CPL merchandise on sale online

Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate winning the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League Final against St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. (Photo by CPL T20) -

Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fans around the world can purchase merchandise from their favourite teams at the click of a button. CPL said on Monday its online merchandise store has been launched, which will make top quality apparel and souvenirs available worldwide.

The store has been designed by Cube Partnership, a sports retail, e-commerce, licensing and merchandise business, which works with international sports events and brands including The Rugby League World Cup 2021, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 team and Solheim Cup 2023.

The range of merchandise includes team jerseys, sweaters, caps, water bottles and more.

The website features items from five of the six CPL teams: Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals, Jamaica Tallawahs, St Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Apart from an all-teams jersey featuring the logos of the six CPL teams, there was no merchandise on sale for Guyana Amazon Warriors fans.

Newsday attempted to contact CPL's head of public relations and communications, Peter Miller, to find out why Guyana Amazon Warriors merchandise was not for sale, but there was no response to calls or messages up to the publication of this article.

Team jerseys were on sale for US$29 while white logo t-shirts were priced at US$21.

Hero CPL said last year's competition attracted 500 million views with significant interest around the globe.

Chris Watson, Hero CPL’s head of marketing, said: “At the Hero CPL we are blessed with some of the best fans in the world and we are really excited that we are able to launch this online store with the Cube Partnership. They have a fantastic track record of delivering exceptional products to customers all over the world.”

Cube International’s CEO, Ed Boardman, said: “We are delighted to partner with Hero CPL. Following our mandate of 'sport reimagined,' it is one of the most exciting and vibrant leagues in world cricket and we are looking forward to enhancing our partnership with Hero CPL and delivering a world class merchandise programme to further elevate the brand and offer fans the world over a truly outstanding retail experience.”

The merchandise can be viewed at https://shop.cplt20.com/.