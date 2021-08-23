Guyana Amazon Warriors hunt elusive CPL title

In this September 2, 2020 file photo, Shimron Hetmyer (R) of Guyana Amazon Warriors hits a four as Andre Fletcher (L) and Rahkeem Cornwall (C) of St Lucia Zouks look on during the Hero Caribbean Premier League match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy,Tarouba. - via CPL T20

IF there were a trophy for second place Guyana Amazon Warriors would be one of the most celebrated T20 franchises in the world.

The top prize has eluded the Guyana franchise on five occasions in the eight-year history of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament. Amazon Warriors have not yet lifted the trophy after finishing in the runner-up position in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The fans at Providence Stadium in Guyana are among the most passionate in the CPL as matches at the venue are normally filled to the rafters.

Over the last few years, Amazon Warriors have kept a core of players with mostly upcoming West Indies players with a sprinkling of experience.

Shimron Hetmyer, West Indies T20 captain Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King and Chandrapaul Hemraj have all been part of the set-up for years. Pooran will captain the team this year.

South African Imran Tahir has remained committed to the franchise also, but not more than team manager Omar Khan. Trinidadian Khan, a former West Indies manager, has been with the franchise since the CPL bowled off in 2013.

FORMIDABLE SPIN ATTACK

Amazon Warriors have loaded their squad with spinners over the years to capitalise on the spin-friendly wickets in Guyana. This year the entire tournament will be played in St Kitts and the spinners will be hoping to get some assistance from the wicket at Warner Park.

Leg spinner Tahir, 42, is one of the most exciting cricketers in the world. No player celebrates a wicket like Tahir as he runs to the boundary forcing his teammates to make the trek to join in on the celebrations.

Tahir was the best bowler for the franchise and third-best overall in the 2020 CPL with 15 wickets.

Tahir will guide the other spinners in the team which includes the pair of Ashmead Nedd and newcomer to the West Indies T20 team Kevin Sinclair.

Nedd is a left-arm spinner and Sinclair’s off-spin will add variety to the spin attack. Sinclair can give Tahir competition when it comes to celebrating a wicket as he flips in the air.

TALENTED BATTING

Hetmyer and Pooran are the most talented young batsmen in the region and have already made a name for themselves in T20 franchise cricket around the world especially the latter.

The pair led the way for the Amazon Warriors last year as Hetmyer finished fourth and Pooran was fifth in the scoring charts. Hetmyer scored 267 runs at an average of 33.37 and Pooran cracked 245 runs at 27.22.

Hemraj and King did not fire last year but have delivered in past tournaments. King was the tournament’s leading scorer in the 2019 edition with 496 runs with a top score of 132 not out. Hemraj was solid in 2019 as well with 299 runs at an average of 24.91.

EXPERIENCE ADDED, KEY PLAYERS LEAVE

Amazon Warriors will welcome the return of Pakistani Shoaib Malik. Malik, 39, is expected to bring a cool head to proceedings as the veteran never seems to get too emotional after a win or loss.

Last year Malik was chosen to play for Amazon Warriors but was called up for international duty.

His countryman Mohammad Hafeez has been signed. Hafeez, 40, will boost the team’s chances with his batting. He is also a useful spinner.

Fast bowler Nial Smith and Afghan spinner Waqar Salamkhiel have also been added, along with left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

Amazon Warriors have lost some notable names.

Spinner and 2020 captain Chris Green is not with the franchise again, along with the Guyanese duo of Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford. Amazon Warriors have also lost the experienced Ross Taylor of New Zealand.