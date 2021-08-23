Erin fisherman, 20, still missing at sea

Kevin Jack.

The Coast Guard, fishermen and friends continued the search on Monday for missing 20-year-old Erin resident Kevin Stephen Jack.

Jack, a fisherman from Arena Village, is suspected to have drowned at sea, police said.

A report said he and two male relatives went out to fish on Friday at around 4 pm near Erin Bay.

The boat started to spin uncontrollably, throwing them overboard. The two relatives made it to shore, but Jack could not be found.

Jack, the father of two, cannot swim.

Erin police and the Coast Guard were contacted.