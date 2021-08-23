Dr Hinds: No decision on covid19 vaccine boosters

EPIDEMIOLOGIST Dr Avery Hinds said the Health Ministry has not taken any decision on administering covid19 booster shots to give the population additional protection against covid19 and any of its variants.

At the virtual health news conference on Monday, Hinds said, "We continue to be guided by and follow the recommendations of the WHO (World Health Organization) with respect to approved technologies or approved interventions, whether they be medical or vaccinations, or whether they be therapeutic...meaning treating or vaccination, which is a preventive measure."

He added, "At this point, where those don't fall under that category of WHO-approved...our position is that we will await additional data on the performance of these (booster shots) before making any further decision."

At a news conference in Budapest, Hungary on Monday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said covid19 booster shots should be delayed, as priority should be given to raising vaccination rates in countries where only one or two per cent of the population has been inoculated.

He said, "In addition, there is a debate about whether booster shots are effective at all."

A Reuters report said last week the WHO said current data does not indicate that covid19 booster shots are needed, and that the most vulnerable people worldwide should be fully vaccinated before high-income countries deploy a top-up.

The report said the US announced last week it plans to make covid19 vaccine booster shots widely available starting on September 20, as infections from the covid19 delta variant rise.

Hungary has already started widely distributing booster shots, with the eligible being those who have received a second dose of a covid19 vaccine, four months after they received their first dose.