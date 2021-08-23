Dr Hinds: Johnson & Johnson rollout starts August 25

In this March 6, 2021, file photo, boxes stand next to vials of Johnson & Johnson covid19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in Denver. US health officials are weighing next steps as they investigate unusual blood clots in a small number of people given the one-dose vaccine that many countries hoped would help speed protection against the pandemic. AP Photo -

EPIDEMIOLOGIST Dr Avery Hinds said the rollout of the 108,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson covid19 vaccine which arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on August 20 will begin on Wednesday

Speaking at the virtual health news conference on Monday, Hinds said the rollout will target remote coastal and inland villages, as mentioned by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh in the virtual briefing on August 21.

The areas will include Blanchisseuse, Las Cuevas, Matelot, and Sans Souci on the north coast, Kernaham and Guayaguayare on the east coast, Moruga, Cedros, and Los Iros in the south, and Parlatuvier, Charlotteville, and Speyside in Tobago.

Also at the briefing, director of Women's Health at the Health Ministry, Dr Adesh Sirjusingh announced that pregnant women who have completed their first trimester will be allowed to take their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Sirjusingh said this will begin on Wednesday, at all the mass vaccination sites allocated for children 12-18 years to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

He said the women will need clearance from their health care providers before going to those sites to be vaccinated. Sirjusingh said the data shows that antibodies created by the Pfizer vaccine can provide protection for babies.