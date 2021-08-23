DCP Jacob laments Carapo killings

DCP McDonald Jacob. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

DCP McDonald Jacob says investigations into the murder of five Carapo men are under way and has lamented the spate of violence in the Northern Division over the weekend.

The men – Avinash Sookrah, Jimmy Poon, Ryan Sookraj, Radesh Pooran and Russel Poon – were shot dead while liming near their homes on Saturday afternoon.

It was also reported that Kervon Hercules was killed while driving in Curepe on Saturday night.

Responding to Newsday's questions on the incident at a media conference on Monday, Jacob said he could not speak much about the incident,but it was unfortunate that there was this much violence over the weekend.

Jacob, who served as the ACP for the Northern Division, said the area had been quiet up until the killings

"My heart goes out to the officers in the Northern Division. They have the responsibility to deal with that division which has a high incidence of crime.

"During this month, up to that time, Northern Division had no murders and we felt so good with that, because last month just within about a four-hour period we had eight murders, and on this occasion we had six murders.

"The homicide department, together with supporting sections, are conducting the investigation. The enquiry is in the early stages."

Jacob described the killings as "heinous" and said the police would be pushing tto solve the crime.

On Monday the families of the five men visited the Forensic Science Centre, St James, where samples were taken from the bodies for covid19 testing.

The autopsies are expected to be done on Wednesday.