Cops get bail on charges of taking $$ to 'fast-track' FUL applications

Two policemen were granted bail after they were charged with soliciting money to expedite applications for firearms' users' licences (FUL).

Police said justice of the peace Stephen Young granted Special Reserve Police (SRP) Constable Lyndon Bishop $200,000 bail and PC Chris Tirbanie $120,000 bail at the Besson Street police station on Sunday.

The men are expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on October 7.

A police media release on Sunday reported that Bishop, who was assigned to the police firearms section, was jointly charged with Tirbanie for one count of misbehaving in public office for allegedly soliciting $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for an FUL.

He was also charged with one count of misbehaving in public office for allegedly soliciting $40,000 and two counts of soliciting $30,000.

Tirbanie, who was assigned to the Chaguanas police station, was jointly charged with Bishop for one count of misbehaving in public office for allegedly corruptly obtaining $30,000 and one count of soliciting $30,000.

During a police media conference on Monday, DCP McDonald Jacob urged the public to go through the proper procedure when applying for their FULs and reminded them they could also face criminal charges if they were found bribing a police officer.

He said at no point during the application process would the police ask for cash.